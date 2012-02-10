LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 (TheWrap.com) - Macaulay Culkin is fit as a fiddle, his spokeswoman insists -- despite what "Entertainment Tonight" suggests.

The 31-year-old actor's publicist has fired back at ETOnline, after the site published a photo of the former "Home Alone" star looking thin on the streets of New York on Wednesday.

"Macaulay Culkin is in perfectly good health," Culkin's publicist told TheWrap in a statement. "For Entertainment Tonight -- or any other media -- to speculate otherwise is reckless, irresponsible and destructive."

ETOnline.com ran the photo with the blaring headline, "Exclusive: Macaulay Culkin's Gaunt Photo."

Characterizing the actor as "extremely thin and scruffy," the site promised more photos on Thursday's edition of "Entertainment Tonight" that would be "likely to spark concern for the actor's health."

A representative for Entertainment Tonight told TheWrap that it will include the spokeswoman's statement in its coverage of Culkin on Thursday night's broadcast.

ETOnline has also subsequently published a story suggesting that Culkin's weight loss may be because he's attached to the military comedy-drama "Service Man" -- though the actor's representative has also denied Culkin's involvement in the project.

