NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - ESPN and ABC's NBA pregame show is expanding Magic Johnson's role and moving to Los Angeles.

Beginning Christmas Day at 2 p.m., the "Kia NBA Countdown" will originate from the ESPN Los Angeles Production Center at L.A. LIVE, across the street from Staples Center. Johnson will become a featured analyst -- joining Jon Barry, Michael Wilbon and Chris Broussard. He will also continue to interview NBA stars and provide analysis on "SportsCenter" and other ESPN shows.

The show has previously aired from Bristol, Ct. and New York City.

"It's been a lot of fun working with ESPN and its NBA team the last four years," said Johnson. "I've enjoyed it so much I'm looking forward to making even more appearances this season and I'm very excited about the show moving to L.A."