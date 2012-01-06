Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
LOS ANGELES Mariah Carey said on Friday her husband Nick Cannon was expected to go home this weekend after being hospitalized with kidney problems.
Cannon, 31, host of TV show "America's Got Talent" fell ill with what Carey called "mild kidney failure" while the couple were in Aspen, Colorado over the New Year.
Carey had asked fans for prayers earlier this week. But on Friday she posted a Twitter message saying; "Nick is in stable condition with a good prognosis, hopefully he'll be discharged within 2 days. As always he's laughing and in good spirits.
"Thank you everyone for all the love & concern," she added, posting a photo of the pair cuddling together in a hospital bed.
Carey, 41, married Cannon in 2008 and gave birth to twins last year. Cannon was transferred from Colorado to a Los Angeles hospital on Thursday.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant)
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
Pop superstar Beyonce said on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins, sending social media into a meltdown.
The parents of award-winning Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart, an environmental activist campaigning to protect sharks, said on Thursday they hoped his experience in the water could help him survive after he disappeared off the Florida coast this week.