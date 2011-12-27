LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Is Maria Shriver ready to continue the long tradition of Kennedy women who've forgiven their husbands' extracurricular activities?

TMZ reports it just may be so, as the estranged wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger is re-thinking the idea of pulling the plug on her marriage to the actor and former California governor.

Shriver, TMZ says, is struggling with the decision to divorce because of her Catholic background.

The Catholic Church officially forbids divorce, though many members of the church, including some of Shriver's Catholic relatives, have ended their marriages with divorce.

TMZ also cites sources who tell the Website the one-time Governator is playing Charminator, trying to woo Shriver back to their marriage with gifts and being "extremely sweet" to her.

The couple separated in May, and Shriver filed for divorce July 1, after Schwarzenegger admitted to an affair with the family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena, which resulted in a son, Joseph.

People.com reports Schwarzenegger and Shriver spent Christmas together in Brentwood and attended the Lakers game at the Staples Center on Christmas afternoon.