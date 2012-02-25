Cast member Martin Lawrence gestures at the premiere of ''Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins'' at the Grauman’s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California January 28, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Martin Lawrence is returning to the small screen with a starring role in an upcoming CBS comedy pilot.

The as-yet-untitled project will star Lawrence as a widowed father of two who enrolls in the police academy to become a cop at the age of 46 after losing his construction job.

The project, which will be produced by CBS Television Studios, is being written and executive-produced by Mike Lisbe and Nate Reger, who recently worked on the networks' short-lived offerings "S#*! My Dad Says" and "How to Be a Gentleman." Lawrence's managers from the Collective, Michael Green and Sam Maydew, will also executive-produce.

Lawrence, known for his starring turns in theatrical offerings such as the "Big Momma's House" and "Bad Boys" film series, starred in the Fox sitcom "Martin" from 1992 to 1997.

Deadline first reported the news.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)