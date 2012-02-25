Angelina Jolie says 'we'll always be a family' despite divorce
LOS ANGELES Angelina Jolie said on Tuesday she hoped her family would be stronger after her divorce from Brad Pitt, but that the actress still thinks of him as a wonderful father.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Martin Lawrence is returning to the small screen with a starring role in an upcoming CBS comedy pilot.
The as-yet-untitled project will star Lawrence as a widowed father of two who enrolls in the police academy to become a cop at the age of 46 after losing his construction job.
The project, which will be produced by CBS Television Studios, is being written and executive-produced by Mike Lisbe and Nate Reger, who recently worked on the networks' short-lived offerings "S#*! My Dad Says" and "How to Be a Gentleman." Lawrence's managers from the Collective, Michael Green and Sam Maydew, will also executive-produce.
Lawrence, known for his starring turns in theatrical offerings such as the "Big Momma's House" and "Bad Boys" film series, starred in the Fox sitcom "Martin" from 1992 to 1997.
Deadline first reported the news.
Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Franklin D. Roosevelt were ranked as the top three U.S. presidents in history respectively while Barack Obama entered the rankings in the 12th spot, based on a survey of historians released on Friday.
LOS ANGELES Former teen idol David Cassidy said on Monday he was suffering from dementia, a day after weekend performances in California in which he forgot his words and appeared to fall off stage raised concern about his health.