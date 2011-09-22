Actors Charlie Sheen (L) and Ashton Kutcher are seen in this combination file photograph created May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (L) and Chip East (R)/Files

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Ashton Kutcher and the revamped "Two and a Half Men" might have won the ratings war, but on the social media battlefield, Charlie Sheen is still -- as he's fond of saying -- winning.

A new study released by the research group Visible Technologies indicates that Sheen's Comedy Central roast dominated the conversation on Twitter, generating more than twice the number of tweets than CBS' "Two and a Half Men" premiere Monday, with about 400,000 tweets, versus about 150,000 for "Men."

Meanwhile, analytical group Bluefin Labs reports that the Sheen roast handily beat out "Men" when it came to comments on various social-media sites.

According to Bluefin's research, the roast prompted approximately 148,000 comments from 98,000 unique authors, while "Men" came in third for the night -- behind the roast and "Dancing With the Stars -- with a mere 92,000 comments from 75,000 unique authors.

Kutcher and his new castmates shouldn't feel too bad, however; in terms of eyeballs glued to the shows -- which both aired Monday night -- "Men" easily took the crown, grabbing an astounding 28 million total viewers. Sheen's roast came in a distant second with 6.4 million viewers -- which still made it the most-watched roast in Comedy Central history.