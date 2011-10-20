Aretha Franklin to retire from full time touring
NEW YORK Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Looking to buy a pair or two of parachute pants online? We have the search engine for you -- but you'll have to wait a bit for it.
TechCrunch reports that "U Can't Touch This" rapper MC Hammer dropped in at the Web 2.0 Summit Wednesday to tell a bewildered crowd that he's getting into the search-engine business.
Yup, that's right -- Hammer's taking on Google.
"Why create another search engine?" Hammer -- born Stanley Kirk Burrell -- asked the Web 2.0 crowd, by way of explanation. "Well, what if Sergey and Larry had not tried?"
The rapper was referring to Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page.
Besides, Hammer explained, WireDoo will be a different kind of search engine, one that will allow users to search relational terms -- search for a particular school name, and you'll also receive, for example, the school's truancy rate.
Unfortunately, it's uncertain when this breakthrough in search-engine technology will be available. WireDoo is currently in the pre-beta stage.
Perhaps, when it's up and running, Hammer can search for the answer to whatever happened to his career.
NEW YORK Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September.
British actor Tom Hiddleston has opened up about his 2016 summer romance with Taylor Swift, insisting their relationship "was real" but explaining that his much-mocked "I (heart) T.S." tank top was just a joke.
LOS ANGELES Pop star Madonna debuted two new daughters on social media on Wednesday, saying she had completed her adoption of the twins from Malawi and was "overjoyed" to bring them into her family.