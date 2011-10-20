NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Though the U.S. government has yet to confirm the death of Libyan dictator Col. Moammar Gaddafi, as usual, the Twittersphere quickly chimed in with commentary.

Journalists and news outlets have provided constant updates on the latest news, from posting photos and videos to tracing the reports on his body.

Meanwhile, comedians started getting their jabs in early. Forgive any insensitivity, but when politicians can call the day a great moment and CNN runs a golden, full-screen graphic saying "Gadhafi Killed," a little humor doesn't seem uncouth.

Here are some of the better tweets:

SNL head writer Seth Meyers: "Gadhaffi's last words were "How my hair look, Mike?" #Unconfirmed" and "And he was so close to making general #Gadhaffi."

Actor and comedian Albert Brooks: "Gaddafi killed. Libyans rejoice. Just For Men stock plummets."

CNN host Piers Morgan: "A Planet fails to mourn RT @TheEconomist Muammar #Qaddafi, ruler of Libya, died on October 20th, aged 69 econ.st/pw0GVk."

Time columnist James Poniewozik: "Reports: Qaddafi dead, Gadhafi wounded, Khadafi arrested, whereabouts of Gaddaffi and Qadafy unknown."

Film critic Richard Roeper: "Guess no one yelled "Gaddafi duck!" #badpun."

National Journal Economic Correspondent Jim Tankersley: "I won't feel sure that Qaddafi is dead until someone from the U.S. media establishment flies to Libya and confirms. Let's send Tim McCarver."

DJ and Producer Funkmaster Flex: "#IFWT Breaking News! Libyan Militia Say Muammar Qaddafi Is Dead!!"

Rapper Talib Kweli: "Just seen pic of Gaddafi, killed by rebels. wow."