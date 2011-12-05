NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - What kind of award counts New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson and Hollywood icon Charlie Sheen, Mr. #winning himself, as two of its nominees?

The media-focused website I Want Media's "Media Person of the Year," which is accepting votes for its 10th annual award.

The site, founded by Patrick Phillips, an adjunct professor at NYU's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, will close the voting on Sunday and announce the winner next Monday.

The nominees are diverse in almost every sense -- background, age, gender and so on (though maybe not ethnicity).

There are the more conventional nominees like Abramson, who just took over the top post at the Times in September, News Corp. CEO and Chairman Rupert Murdoch -- now that would be ironic -- and Oprah Winfrey.

There are the darlings of new media, such as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, AOL Huffington Post Media Group chief Arianna Huffington and the original aggregator -- Jim Romenesko.

There's even space for Glenn Beck and CNN host Piers Morgan.

But the two favorites? How about Steve Jobs and Sheen.

Sheen has past his tiger blood-fueled apex earlier this year, but remains a magnet for attention (remember the ratings for that "Two and a Half Men premiere"?).

As for the late Apple co-founder, has there been a bigger figure this year? From the iPhone 4S and Siri-mania to his biography, Jobs has been in the news at every turn.

That said, last year's winner was Wikileaks editor-in-chief Julian Assange so we could all be in for a surprise.