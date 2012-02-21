Cast member Michael Fassbender attends a news conference to promote the movie ''Haywire'' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 15, 2012. Picture taken February 15. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Michael Fassbender has signed on to star in "The Counselor," with his "Prometheus" director, Ridley Scott, TheWrap has confirmed.

Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize winning novelist and playwright whose "No Country for Old Men" was adapted to the Academy Award-winning 2007 movie, wrote the script.

Fassbender will play the counselor -- a respected lawyer who finds himself in over his head after he gets involved in a drug operation.

Nick Wechsler, Steve Schwartz and Paula Mae Schwartz are producing.

