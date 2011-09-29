LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The latest high-profile celebrity trial has celeb watchers everywhere tuned in on TV and the Interwebs, and now, of course, there's a cell phone app to make sure people don't miss a minute of coverage of the Conrad Murray trial.

The "Michael Jackson Doctor Trial" app is already No. 1 in iTunes' news app store, with the live video provided by KTTV, the Fox TV station in Los Angeles.

The app, also available for Android phones, has been downloaded all around the world, the New York Post reports. Fox TV exec Jose Rios told the newspaper the idea for the app came after a "Casey Anthony Trial" app proved to be a big seller in June.

"I thought that was a smart thing that they had done," Rios said. "When Michael Jackson died, there was a huge outpouring (in Los Angeles), and we thought that a lot of his fans and other people would want to watch (the trial), so we decided to go ahead."

Rios added he's not worried about any charges that KTTV is trying to profit from the trial and its tragic subject matter.

"If you're saying that, then you probably believe that about all the coverage of (the trial)."