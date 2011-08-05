Designer Michael Kors smiles on the runway at the end of his Spring Collections 2007 show during New York fashion week September 13, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK Will "Project Runway" be staging a gay wedding episode soon?

Michael Kors, a top designer and one of the long-running TV fashion show's judges, said he plans to marry his partner, Lance LePere, now that gay marriage is legal in New York state.

"Lance and I are very excited to finally be able to have the opportunity to marry in our home state after many years together," Kors, a Long Island native, said in a statement.

"We have no plans for a major party, but we will be getting married privately," Kors, 51, added.

Kors and LePere were seen at City Hall in New York getting a marriage license on Thursday, according to media reports. The two met in 1990 when LePere began working at the company as an intern.

Kors is only the latest public figure to announce plans to marry a same sex partner.

Neil Patrick Harris recently reiterated that he and partner David Burtka, parents of 10-month-old twins, had been engaged for several years and would marry, though he said no definite plans had been made as to a date or location.

Harris also has said the wedding would be low-key and private.

