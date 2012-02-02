U.S. first lady Michelle Obama smiles during remarks to the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum in Washington, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LOS ANGELES Michelle Obama has been busy promoting her healthy eating and fitness program for two years. But how fit is she herself?

The U.S. first lady accepted a push-up challenge from Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian's TV talk show, and completed 25 in front of a studio audience on Wednesday.

DeGeneres was beaten.

"I thought it wouldn't be good to show off the first lady so I stopped," quipped DeGeneres after quitting. "I thought this looks bad that I'm going to beat her. I'm 54 and you're 48."

Obama has been in Los Angeles promoting her "Let's Move" campaign and on one of her stops, she brought food from the White House kitchen garden for to show host Jay Leno in a visit to "The Tonight Show" on Tuesday. She also visited a neighborhood market that plans to increase the availability of fruits and vegetables to customers.

Her chat with Ellen on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will be broadcast on Thursday.

Obama also revealed some bedroom secrets regarding husband, the president.

He can be somewhat messy.

"He doesn't pick up his socks," she said in response to a question sent in from a viewer.

"He thinks he's neat but he has people who help him. I'm like, 'it's not you that's neat. It's the people who pick up your socks. Those are the neat people,'" she told DeGeneres.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)