LOS ANGELES After showing off her acting and dancing skills on kids TV show "iCarly" this week, Michelle Obama is headed for Jay Leno's couch in her first appearance as U.S. first lady on a late-night talk show.

NBC said on Thursday that Michelle Obama will be a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" on January 31, talking about her health and fitness campaign "Let's Move", and her upcoming book about the White House kitchen garden.

NBC said it will mark Obama's debut as first lady on any late-night television talk show, although she was a guest on "The Tonight Show" during the 2008 presidential campaign.

Michelle Obama is becoming a familiar face on American TV. On Monday, she appeared as herself on the popular Nickelodeon comedy "iCarly" in an episode honoring military families, delivering several punchlines and taking part in the "iCarly" tradition of "random dancing".

Other TV appearances since her husband Barack Obama was elected U.S. president in November 2008 include "Sesame Street" in 2009 and, with Barack, "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in May 2011.

In March 2009, Barack Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to appear on any late night talk show, also choosing "The Tonight Show".

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)