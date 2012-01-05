LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Life imitates "The Hangover"? Almost -- but not nearly so punchy.

Mike Tyson's Las Vegas hotel room was broken into on Saturday night, by an intruder who apparently harbors a profound death wish, TMZ reports.

Luckily for the criminal, Tyson was asleep at the time of the break-in, and thus avoided being pummeled into a pile of mush by the notoriously volatile boxing legend.

Tyson was staying at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where he attended Stevie Wonder's New Year's Eve concert earlier in the evening. According to TMZ's sources, Tyson was awoken by rustling sounds made by the intruder and spotted his flashlight, but the criminal escaped before Tyson realized what was occurring.

The hotel, which has not yet responded to TheWrap's request for comment, is currently investigating the matter, according to TMZ.

Whoever the culprit is, he certainly made out better than Zach Galifianakis' "Hangover" character Alan, after Tyson found out that he and his cohorts had made off with his tiger.