LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - If Miley Cyrus is in fact a heavy marijuana user, the drug hasn't impaired her capacity for deductive reasoning.

A video obtained by The Daily shows the crooner at her birthday party at the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, concluding that the Bob Marley cake her buds baked for her is definitely an indicator of something: "You know you're a stoner when friends make you a Bob Marley cake," she's says. "You know you smoke way too much f---ing weed."

It was almost a year ago that TMZ obtained a video of the singer smoking a bong. At the time, her publicity team defended the charge, saying that Cyrus was only smoking the psychoactive herb salvia.

In the new video, Cyrus' friend Kelly Osbourne is seen telling her, "I thought salvia was your problem."

Cyrus' representatives have yet to issue a statement.