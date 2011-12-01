TAMPA, Fla Florida officials said a missing person's report had been filed for the 5-year-old son of country star Mindy McCready and that she has been ordered to return the boy, but the singer said her son was safe with her.

McCready's mother, who lives in Cape Coral, Florida, has custody of the boy, Zander, but McCready has visitation rights. Zander was at his grandfather's house when McCready left with him, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Children and Families said.

"We were made aware yesterday that Mindy and her son are no longer present at the approved visitation home of the maternal grandfather. A missing person's report was filed with the Cape Coral Police Department," DCF spokesman Terry Field said.

"The Department of Children and Families made a motion for an emergency pickup order. The judge ruled to give Ms. McCready until 5 p.m. Thursday to return the child to Lee County voluntarily," Field added.

The statement did not say how long Zander had been gone.

Representatives for McCready said Zander has been with her for more than 30 days, and that he was safe and healthy, adding that law enforcement officials spoke with Zander and saw him on Tuesday via the online video conferencing program Skype.

"Ms. McCready's number one priority has always been, and continues to be, the safety of her son," the statement from her representatives said.

McCready has appeared on the television show "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew". Her last album, "I'm Still Here" was released in 2010.

