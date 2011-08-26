LOS ANGELES Actress Minka Kelly and New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, once the subject of engagement talk, have ended their three-year relationship, a representative for Kelly told People magazine on Friday.

The "amicable" breakup, as described by Kelly's representative, arrives amid career milestones for both. Jeter, 37, marked his 3,000th career hit in July, with Kelly on hand for the event at Yankee Stadium. The "Charlie's Angels" reboot starring Kelly premieres September 22 on ABC.

A spokeswoman for Kelly was not immediately available to comment.

Jeter, one of the highest paid players in Major League Baseball, has dated a number of high-profile women, among them Mariah Carey, Scarlett Johansson, Cameron Diaz and Jessica Biel.

Kelly, whose credits include the series "Parenthood" and "Friday Night Lights" and the feature "The Roommate," is shooting her new show in Miami. The daughter of former Aerosmith guitarist Rick Dufay, she has been romantically linked to musician John Mayer and actors Chris Evans and Donald Faison.

(Reporting and writing by Sheri Linden)