Tommy Hilfiger, Gigi Hadid unveil collection on famed LA beach
LOS ANGELES American designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid presented their latest collaboration - "TOMMYxGIGI" - at a show on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Rainey Qualley, daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, has been named Miss Golden Globe by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Annually going to the offspring of well-known talent, the honor has, in the past, been received by such Hollywood royalty as Rumer Willis, Laura Dern, Melanie Griffith and Joely Fisher.
Qualley will assist with the live Golden Globes telecast January 15.
NEW YORK Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September.
British actor Tom Hiddleston has opened up about his 2016 summer romance with Taylor Swift, insisting their relationship "was real" but explaining that his much-mocked "I (heart) T.S." tank top was just a joke.