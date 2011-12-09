LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Rainey Qualley, daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, has been named Miss Golden Globe by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Annually going to the offspring of well-known talent, the honor has, in the past, been received by such Hollywood royalty as Rumer Willis, Laura Dern, Melanie Griffith and Joely Fisher.

Qualley will assist with the live Golden Globes telecast January 15.