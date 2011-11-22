LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Lock up your wives and daughters America: Mitt Romney has a dark side.

Don't let the perfectly coiffed hair and the aw-shucks demeanor fool you. In an upcoming interview, the Republican presidential candidate admits to People Magazine that he has sampled alcohol and smokes.

"I tasted a beer and tried a cigarette once, as a wayward teenager, and never did it again," Romney said.

When it comes to rebellious youths, Pres. Barack Obama has Romney beat. The president has admitted to using marijuana and cocaine, which he called "blow," as a teenager. In his 1995 autobiography, "Dreams From My Father," Obama writes that he stopped short of sampling heroin, because he didn't like the pusher who was selling the drug.

It's hard to imagine Romney even entertaining the idea of kicking back with an intravenous recreational drug.

Different ideas of fun aside, one reason that Romney is a teetotaler is that his Mormon faith forbids its followers from partaking in certain substances.

Not that the former Massachusetts governor doesn't have other ways of relaxing. ABC News Deputy Political Director Michael Falcone got his hands on an advance copy of the article and was busy tweeting nuggets of information about the private Mitt throughout the day.

Among the bands on Romney's playlist are the Eagles, the Beatles, Roy Orbison, Randy Travis and the Killers.

And though Romney may not be the candidate voters most want to share a beer with, he's no slouch with the online games. The Republican frontrunner says that he likes playing Scrabble and "Angry Birds" on his iPad, which he uses on the treadmill.

Finally, a president we can relate to.