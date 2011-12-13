NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Some conservatives don't believe in Newt-mentum.

Popular right-wing talk-radio host Michael Savage has offered Newt Gingrich $1 million to drop out of the race for the GOP nomination because he doesn't believe the former Speaker of the House can beat President Barack Obama.

"While it's true that (Mitt) Romney is not a strong a conservative as many would like him to be, the most pressing issue before America today is defeating Barack Obama. And that is something Newt Gingrich cannot do," the nationally syndicated Savage said on his blog.

And why is that?

Savage has a long list on his blog, including Gingrich's ads with Nancy Pelosi, his past infidelity and the fact that -- no matter his intelligence -- when he appears on TV "he will come off badly compared to Obama and look like nothing more than what he is: a fat, old, white man."

Ouch.

So, after a lengthy diatribe in all caps, Savage offered Gingrich $1 million to "set his ego aside" and "take the money ... and don't run."

Savage said he will reveal further details soon.