NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - America's Got Talent" host Nick Cannon announced that he would quit hosting his New York radio show because of blood clots in his lungs.

Cannon, husband of Mariah Carey, said his doctors had ordered him to slow down and relax, and that Friday's radio show would be his last.

"Under doctor's orders, I have been asked to put my health first and cut back on some of my professional commitments in order to allow my body to get the rest that it needs to keep up with the demands of my multi-tasking schedule," he said on the website of 92.3 NOW, where he has hosted the "Rollin'" morning show for the last two years. "Even Superman has to sleep."

He elaborated on his health scare on Twitter: "The Doctors found blood clots in my lungs and said if I don't slow down and stop working so hard then it's a wrap!"

Cannon said he still plans to host his syndicated "Cannon's Countdown" and to contribute to 92.3 NOW whenever possible.

