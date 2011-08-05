LOS ANGELES ABC on Friday apologized to its viewers for Nicki Minaj's wardrobe slip up that exposed the singer's bare breast during her summer concert performance on morning news show "Good Morning America."

Usually known for her outlandish outfits and offbeat fashion, the 28-year-old rapper and R&B singer's crop top slipped down while she was rocking the stage at Central Park's Rumsey Playfield during the live broadcast.

The costuming snafu brought immediate complaints from some viewers and prompted ABC to apologize and remove the images from later, time-delayed broadcasts of GMA.

"Although we had a five-second delay in place for the Nicki Minaj concert on GMA, the live East Coast feed of the concert regrettably included certain fleeting images of the performer that were taken out of later feeds of the broadcast in other time zones. We are sorry that this occurred," ABC said in its statement.

For Minaj, the show went on, as she continued her music set with her hit songs "Moment for Life" and "Super Bass."

