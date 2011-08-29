BOSTON A relative of President Barack Obama was arrested last week outside Boston on charges of drunk driving, a spokesman for his lawyer said on Monday.

Onyango Obama, 67, of Framingham, Massachusetts, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield at an intersection and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, said Cara O'Brien, a spokeswoman for the Middlesex District Attorney's office.

Ongyango Obama is a half-brother of President Obama's father, an administration official confirmed.

Ongyango Obama pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Framingham District Court and was released on personal recognizance, O'Brien said, but he was being held on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

He hired Ohio immigration attorney Margaret Wong, the same lawyer used by his younger sister, Zeituni Onyango, said Wong spokesman Mike Rogers.

Zeituni Onyango was granted asylum last year by a Boston judge, putting the Kenyan woman on the path to citizenship.

Rogers said Ongyango Obama was released from a Massachusetts jail on Monday and was being supervised at an undisclosed location until reporting back to immigration officials on Tuesday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Washington had no immediate comment on the report.

