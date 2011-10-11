Kanye West arrives at the CFDA Fashion awards at the Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York City June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Ladies and gentleman, Kanye West is in the building. Or in this case, outside of it.

The outspoken rapper paid a visit to the Occupy Wall Street protests Monday afternoon, led by rap mogul Russell Simmons. Simmons was there to appear on Reverend Al Sharpton's radio show, which the MSNBC primetime host was broadcasting live from the park.

This was the latest indication that the media spotlight on the movement has not faded and celebrity interest hasn't abated. Organization, however, is still lacking and political goals still need unpacking.

As the protests enter their fourth week, and copycat demonstrations proliferate as far as Fort Myers, Fla. -- population 48,000 and change -- media attention continues to grow. But that attention is often uncontrolled as the organization continues to find its footing.

"We are supposed to talk a lot more than we do," one organizer told TheWrap, speaking about the relationship between the movement's different bodies. "We're still organizing so much."

As one stands at the various stations of the movement's epicenter, there is a constant sense of organized chaos.

When TheWrap asked a girl distributing the "Occupy Wall Street Journal," the movement's, er, official publication, she couldn't explain how she came to be distributing it. She said she was simply handed copies and just started passing them out.

Though the movement has its own media team, a different group prints the "Occupy Wall Street Journal."

Is there coordination between the two? Yes. And no.

"We've been talking with them but not as much as we should," one press officer told TheWrap. "In general, every day we get closer to having a good network."

Closer being the operative word, because the media spotlight has been unrelenting.

As TheWrap made its inaugural trip to the protests' headquarters in Zucotti Park, various representatives of the movement related a ceaseless onslaught of cameras and interview requests.

The same press officer said he spends almost every moment he's there either being interviewed or arranging interviews, while a recent movement enrolee said she'd already lost track of how many times she'd spoken with the press.

Cameras greet "occupiers" as they wake up, even before they get the chance to grab a bite to eat or smoke their first cigarette of the day.

And that is why the likes of West, Susan Sarandon and Michael Moore trudge down here. The more attention the movement gets, the more opportunities it gets to spread its message and the more likely it is to have an impact.

But to have that impact, does it need more coordination in the form of, say, a political affiliation or association? Does it need to be the Tea Party of the left wing?

"The Tea Party wants to use the standard political channels to get candidates into office and really pressure the Republican Party with their presence," the press officer said.

"We're not targeting ourselves toward a specific political party. We're trying to create a social movement that will be independent and autonomous in our own objectives."

"No, this place is growing," another officer added later.

"Everybody keeps on saying that, but I sit here every day. It doesn't matter where I stand, I talk to new people. I talked to her randomly and look where she is. Look what I got her into."

Her name is Rose, the girl who was bombarded with interviews Sunday. She went from coming to see the scene to joining the organizational hierarchy in just one day.

There's that promise-problem dichotomy again.

As a movement still in its infancy, it holds a core ideology but no political aspirations. It has found a theme with endless potential for mainstream adoption -- anti-greed -- but has yet to turn that into concrete proposals.

Does it need them? For now, its representatives say no.

So how does the media respond? Do talking heads glorify the Occupy Wall Street phenomenon and its brazenness or do they point out the flaws and potential pitfalls?

At such an early juncture, it may be too early to render judgment, but damn it if the media does not try anyways. And at this point, securing that attention is half the battle.