NEW YORK Comedian Eddie Murphy is on an Oscar producer's shortlist to host the Academy Awards in February, showbusiness website Deadline reported.

A meeting is scheduled for this coming Tuesday between Oscar producer Brett Ratner and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, at which Ratner will offer president Tom Sherak the idea of having Murphy host the world's top film honors.

Deadline, citing unnamed sources, said in a report on Saturday night that having the "Shrek" movie star host the show was not a done deal, with many more steps to be completed before Murphy is agreed upon.

The 84th Academy Awards' other producer, Don Mischer, has been approached by several other big names who have expressed interest in the hosting duties.

But according to the report Ratner has focused solely on Murphy, star of such 1980s and 1990s hit comedies as "Beverly Hills Cop," "Trading Places" and "The Nutty Professor."

An Academy spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment on Sunday. The upcoming Oscars will take place on February 26, 2012.

Murphy, whose new film with Ben Stiller opens on November 4, is reportedly interested in the job, Deadline said.

The "Saturday Night Live" alumnus was nominated for a best supporting actor in 2006 for "Dreamgirls."

