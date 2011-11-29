Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
LOS ANGELES Stand-up comedian Patrice O'Neal died on Tuesday at the age of 41 following a stroke last month, his agent said.
"It is with terrible sadness we must report that Patrice O'Neal has passed away this morning...due to the complications of the stroke he suffered on October 19," O'Neal's agent Matt Frost said in a statement.
"Many of us have lost a close and loved friend; all of us have lost a true comic genius," Frost added.
O'Neal, who appeared on Comedy Central celebrity roasts and on Conan O'Brien's and David Letterman's late night TV shows, was also a frequent guest on the "Opie & Anthony" radio show on Sirius XM.
"Yes it's true that our pal Patrice O'Neal has passed away. The funniest and best thinker I've known. PERIOD," the Sirius XM hosts said in a Twitter message.
The "Opie & Anthony" show also broke news last month that the stand-up comic, who was diabetic, had suffered a stroke last month.
Frost said O'Neal's mother Georgia was at his side when he died. O'Neal is survived by his wife, Vondecarlo, his step daughter Aymilyon and sister Zinder.
"The family wishes to thank all of the fans and friends who have expressed an outpouring of love and support for Patrice these past weeks. We ask that you please respect the family's request for privacy at this difficult time," the statement added.
O'Neal took part along with other celebrities in Comedy Central's roast of actor Charlie Sheen in September.
He also appeared in the Comedy Central special "Elephant in the Room," and had guest roles in TV shows including "The Office" and "Arrested Development".
Film appearances included "In the Cut," "25th Hour" and "Head of State."
Pop superstar Beyonce said on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins, sending social media into a meltdown.
The parents of award-winning Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart, an environmental activist campaigning to protect sharks, said on Thursday they hoped his experience in the water could help him survive after he disappeared off the Florida coast this week.