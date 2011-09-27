LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Millionaire Matchmaker" star Patti Stanger made a less-than-ideal match on Sunday when she introduced her foot to her mouth.

Stanger was on the defense Monday after offending some with her comments on Sunday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live."

Stanger's televised faux pas began when she asserted that gay men have trouble committing to monogamy.

"In the gay world, there's always going to be open," Stanger asserted. "There is no curbing the gay. I've tried to curb you people, and you just don't -- I've decided to throw in the towel and say, 'Do what you want.'"

Stanger also said that Jewish men are dishonest on the show -- which, like "Millionaire Matchmaker," is broadcast by Bravo.

On Monday, Bravo issued an apology for airing Stanger's comments.

"Bravo regrets the comments expressed by Patti Stanger on 'Watch What Happens Live' last night," Bravo's statement reads. "Her comments are not representative of the network's beliefs and opinions. We apologize for the offense it caused."

Stanger herself issued a mea culpa via her twitter account, writing, "Attn male Gays: I support you & my comment on WWHL was to a LA guy who can't find commitment."

Stanger also released an official statement apologizing for her comments.

"I am so sorry," Stanger says in the statement. "I did not mean to offend anyone with my comments last night on 'Watch What Happens Live.'"