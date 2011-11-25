LOS ANGELES Television host Piers Morgan became a father for the fourth time on Friday after his wife gave birth to a baby girl, Morgan announced on Twitter.

"It's true. I've become a dad for the 4th time, to a baby girl called Elise. She's absurdly beautiful, and utterly adorable," the CNN talk show host posted, adding that the baby arrived after Morgan's favorite soccer team Arsenal won a match.

This is the first child for Morgan and second wife Celia Walden, 34, a writer at British newspaper The Daily Telegraph. The 46-year-old TV host also has three sons with first wife Marion Shalloe, whom he married in 1991 and divorced in 2008.

Morgan, formerly an editor of British newspapers News of the World and the Daily Mirror and a judge on the TV show "America's Got Talent," replaced Larry King at CNN in 2010.

The host anchors the "Piers Morgan Tonight" show, where he has interviewed celebrities and personalities such as radio shock-jock Howard Stern, actor George Clooney and Republican Tea Party politician Christine O'Donnell.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)