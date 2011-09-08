LOS ANGELES Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon was home and recovering from being hit by a car while jogging in the beach community of Santa Monica on Wednesday, her representative said.

"The actress was not seriously injured and is resting comfortably at home," her spokeswoman said in a statement.

No further details were available. Santa Monica is a community immediately adjacent to Los Angeles.

Witherspoon, 35, became a box office sensation and A-list Hollywood star in her "Legally Blonde" comedy movies, and she won an Academy Award for best actress in drama "Walk the Line."

