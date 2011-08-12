NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "The Amazing Spider-Man" villain Rhys Ifans will not be charged in an incident at San Diego's Comic-Con in which he was accused of shoving a female guard, authorities tell TheWrap.

"After reviewing differing witness accounts, our prosecutors concluded there was not sufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," Gina Coburn, a spokeswoman for the San Diego Office of the City Attorney, told TheWrap.

Ifans was cited and released on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after he was accused of shoving the guard while entering the July 22 panel for "The Amazing Spider-Man."

Police said Ifans smelled of alcohol and became irate when a member of his entourage was unable to enter the hall for lack of proper credentialing. They said he shoved the guard in order to pass through, and was allowed to participate in the panel, but that the guard subsequently made a citizen's arrest.

A spokesman for Sony said at the time that Ifans "deeply regrets the incident."

In the new film, due next summer, Ifans plays the villainous Lizard, a scientist who takes on reptilian features after looking for a way to grow back his missing arm.