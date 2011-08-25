Singer Rihanna poses during the launch of her fragrance ''Reb'l fleur'' at a House of Fraser department store on Oxford Street in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LOS ANGELES Rihanna may like to sing about sex and she may like to wear sexy costumes on stage, but the "S&M" singer says there is no videotape of her having sex with rapper J. Cole.

On Wednesday, the singer responded to media reports that adult magazine Hustler had such a tape by tweeting, "We don't believe U, U need more people...AND of course an actual sextape!."

J. Cole, 26, also replied with a tweet, saying "Gossip, Gossip...Just stop it."

Cole performed on Rihanna's Loud tour recently, and will release his debut album, "Cole World: The Sideline Story" in September.

Earlier, Hustler magazine told celebrity news website RadarOnline.com and others that it had a video of the singers but did not know what they would do with it.

Rihanna, 23, has scored numerous hits including "Rude Boy" and "Only Girl (In the World)." She is known for skimpy outfits on stage, and "S&M" features overtly sexual lyrics.

