Aretha Franklin to retire from full time touring
NEW YORK Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September.
LOS ANGELES Rihanna may like to sing about sex and she may like to wear sexy costumes on stage, but the "S&M" singer says there is no videotape of her having sex with rapper J. Cole.
On Wednesday, the singer responded to media reports that adult magazine Hustler had such a tape by tweeting, "We don't believe U, U need more people...AND of course an actual sextape!."
J. Cole, 26, also replied with a tweet, saying "Gossip, Gossip...Just stop it."
Cole performed on Rihanna's Loud tour recently, and will release his debut album, "Cole World: The Sideline Story" in September.
Earlier, Hustler magazine told celebrity news website RadarOnline.com and others that it had a video of the singers but did not know what they would do with it.
Rihanna, 23, has scored numerous hits including "Rude Boy" and "Only Girl (In the World)." She is known for skimpy outfits on stage, and "S&M" features overtly sexual lyrics.
(Reporting by Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Jill Serjeant)
NEW YORK Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September.
British actor Tom Hiddleston has opened up about his 2016 summer romance with Taylor Swift, insisting their relationship "was real" but explaining that his much-mocked "I (heart) T.S." tank top was just a joke.
LOS ANGELES Pop star Madonna debuted two new daughters on social media on Wednesday, saying she had completed her adoption of the twins from Malawi and was "overjoyed" to bring them into her family.