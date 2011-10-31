LOS ANGELES Singer Rihanna was forced to cancel a show in Malmo, Sweden, after being hospitalized with the flu on Monday night, the singer said in a statement.

"I am sorry to everyone who was coming out to my show in Malmo, Sweden. I was so excited to perform for you all. It would have been a great time ... so much better than being sick with the flu, ugh! I'm really disappointed I couldn't be there," Rihanna said.

Rihanna also tweeted a picture of her arm embedded with an IV tube, with the caption "Sorry Malmo!"

The 23-year-old Barbadian singer is currently on her fourth concert tour around Europe, in conjunction with her fifth studio album, "Loud." The tour kicked off in June in Baltimore, and is expected to wrap up in December in London.

Rihanna is scheduled to perform in Stockholm on Tuesday.

