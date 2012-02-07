Actress and reality show personality Roseanne Barr from the television show ''Roseanne's Nuts'' addresses the media during the Lifetime channel portion of the Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, California, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Roseanne Barr's bid to become the President of the United States has taken a step forward.

"Roseanne" star Barr is among the candidates who will be added to the California primary ballot, said Secretary of State Debra Bowen. She announced last week she is seeking the Green Party's nomination.

Barr joins 23 other candidates on the list; the last California presidential primary, in 2008, included 51 names.

The California primary will take place June 5.

It's unclear how Barr's presidential aspirations will gel will her comedic ones. Her sitcom pilot, "Downwardly Mobile," was picked up by NBC last month.

Claiming to be neither left- nor right-wing in her disgust with politics-as-usual, Barr said in a statement, "The Democrats and Republicans have proven that they are servants -- bought and paid for by the 1 percent -- who are not doing what's in the best interest of the American people."

The Green Party will choose its candidate at its convention in Baltimore, which takes place July 12-15.

