Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
LOS ANGELES Television talk show host Rosie O'Donnell is engaged to girlfriend Michelle Rounds, her spokeswoman said Monday.
O'Donnell, 49, who hosts "The Rosie Show" on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network, has been dating 40-year-old Rounds, a headhunter for an IT company, since the summer, when the couple met in a Starbucks.
The comedian told her Chicago studio audience during a commercial break Monday about the engagement and later tweeted a picture of Rounds wearing a ring with the caption "so so so happy."
A wedding date has not been set, her spokeswoman said.
O'Donnell was previously married to marketing executive Kelli Carpenter after same-sex marriages were briefly legalized in San Francisco in 2004. The couple split in 2007, and have four children.
Pop superstar Beyonce said on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins, sending social media into a meltdown.
The parents of award-winning Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart, an environmental activist campaigning to protect sharks, said on Thursday they hoped his experience in the water could help him survive after he disappeared off the Florida coast this week.