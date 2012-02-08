LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (TheWrap.com) - Rush Limbaugh has finally weighed in on Clint Eastwood's Super Bowl ad for Chrysler, deeming it "puke city" and suggesting that the actor/director got "suckered" into narrating the spot.

Limbaugh devoted a segment of his radio show to the "Halftime in America" ad, which has drawn criticism from certain conservatives who claim that the spot contains a pro-Obama message.

"A two-minute commercial is not a commercial: It's a PSA," Limbaugh opined, before tearing into the spot. The radio host suggested that the message of national unity contained in the ad was meant to benefit the Democratic party, which he believes will get "creamed" in the 2012 elections.

Limbaugh also gave Eastwood "the benefit of the doubt" -- by painting him as a dupe.

"I'm just going to give him the benefit of the doubt and suggest he got suckered into this," Limbaugh offered.

Limbaugh went on to offer his own parody of the ad, which urged listeners to "come together as one great nation and kick skinny butt back to Chicago."

Since airing on Sunday, the ad -- which celebrates Detroit's efforts to get back on its feet following the auto industry's financial woes -- has been criticized as an endorsement of President Barack Obama and the auto-industry bailout. Karl Rove, former Bush administration adviser, declared himself "offended" by the ad during a Fox News segment this week, calling it "a sign of what happens when you have Chicago-style politics."

Eastwood denied that the Chrysler ad had a pro-Obama slant on Monday, telling Ron Mitchell, a producer for Fox News' "The O'Reilly Factor," that ""I am certainly not politically affiliated with Mr. Obama. It was meant to be a message ... just about job growth and the spirit of America. I think all politicians will agree with it."

Politicians, maybe. Conservative radio hosts, on the other hand...

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)