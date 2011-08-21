LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Russell Armstrong, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" husband found dead by suicide Monday, will receive two funeral services -- one in Los Angeles and one in Texas, his attorney confirms to TheWrap.

The plan for dual services follows a bitter dispute between Armstrong's family, who wished for the reality-TV personality to be buried in Texas, and his widow, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Taylor Armstrong. Friday night, attorney Ronald Richards told TheWrap that Taylor had divulged the funeral plans to a relative of her estranged husband at 4:30 p.m. -- after Richards publicly said she was not sharing the funeral plans with his family.

Armstrong's family grew increasingly angry as they waited for word on the service, Richards said.

"His sister specifically said Taylor can go to hell," Richards told TheWrap. "They're past the mad point."

According to Richards, it's not yet certain if Armstrong's family will attend the Los Angeles funeral.

"The remains will be given by myself or to his nephew or mother to be flown back to Texas," he told TheWrap. "If his mother or nephew attend the L.A. service, they will take them back. If they don't, I have agreed to return them to Texas."

Armstrong, a venture capitalist, was found dead in a Mulholland Drive residence Monday night. The Los Angeles County Coroner determined that his death was a suicide by hanging. He was 47.

Armstrong, who had been separated from his wife since July and had been experiencing financial and legal difficulties, was reportedly concerned about how he would be portrayed in the upcoming season of the series. His mother, John Ann Hotchkiss, told HLN earlier this week that her son had told her before his death, "Mom, they're just going to crucify me this season. I don't know what to do. I'll never survive it.'"

Bravo has confirmed that it is re-editing segments from the upcoming season of the series -- which was slated to premiere September 5 -- in the wake of Armstrong's suicide.