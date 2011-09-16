LOS ANGELES Reality TV star Tareq Salahi on Friday filed for divorce from his runaway wife Michaele, and accused her of having an affair with Journey guitarist Neal Schon.

Salahi, who appeared with Michaele last year in the Bravo network show "The Real Housewives of D.C.," filed the divorce papers in Warren County Circuit Court in Virginia.

The Salahis, who married in 2003, are best known for sneaking past White House security and into a state dinner in 2009, where they shook hands with President Barack Obama. The fete earned them the nickname, White House gate crashers.

Earlier this week, when Michaele failed to return home Tareq reported her missing or kidnapped to authorities, according to divorce papers posted online at celebrity website TMZ.com.

Tareq said in the court papers that he later learned Michaele was not kidnapped at all, but was in "an adulterous relationship" with Journey guitarist Schon. Tareq is seeking a divorce on those grounds.

