Aretha Franklin to retire from full time touring
NEW YORK Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September.
WASHINGTON Sarah Palin said on Wednesday that she will not seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2012.
The former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee in 2008 has been sending signals that she would not run and she confirmed it in a letter sent to supporters, saying "my family comes first."
"After much prayer and serious consideration, I have decided that I will not be seeking the 2012 GOP nomination for president of the United States," she said.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Anthony Boadle)
NEW YORK Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September.
British actor Tom Hiddleston has opened up about his 2016 summer romance with Taylor Swift, insisting their relationship "was real" but explaining that his much-mocked "I (heart) T.S." tank top was just a joke.
LOS ANGELES Pop star Madonna debuted two new daughters on social media on Wednesday, saying she had completed her adoption of the twins from Malawi and was "overjoyed" to bring them into her family.