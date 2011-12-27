LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Joe Bodolai -- who wrote for "Saturday Night Live" for the 1981-1982 season and co-wrote the first draft of the "Wayne's World" movie with Mike Myers -- has died in an apparent suicide, according to various reports. He was 63.

The body of Bodolai was found Monday in a hotel room in Hollywood. Near his corpse was a mixture of anti-freeze and Gatorade that he is believed to have consumed.

While a suicide note was not found near his body, an apparent suicide note was published Friday on Bodolai's blog, "Say It Ain't So, Joe."

The extensive post, titled "If This Were Your Last Day Alive What Would You Do?," details what Bodolai hoped to have seen in his life, his predictions for 2012, what he was proud of and what he regretted.

Under "Things I Regret," Bodolai listed "my inability to conquer my alcoholism the things I did because of it," and "That I am no longer able to withstand any more of life's pain."

Under a photograph of Robert F. Kennedy, Bodolai wrote: "When I was Young. When I had Hope."

The end of the post reads: "I don't need replies or comments or anything. I need to feel the good that I did and whatever good I have ever done for you is enough for me. May you all have the happy lives you deserve. Thank you all for being in my life. Love, Joe."

The day before the post was published on his blog, Bodolai wrote on Facebook that he was "alone this year." He said he intended to volunteer on Christmas Day by serving dinner to the homeless.

Following news of Bodolai's death, his friends and admirers shared their thoughts on Twitter. "He was a lovely man," wrote comedian Dave S. Foley, one of the cast members of "The Kids in the Hall," which was produced by Bodolai.

Bodolai is survived by two sons.

TMZ first reported on the death of Bodolai.