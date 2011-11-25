LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "American Idol" winner Scotty McCreery committed a lip synching foul during Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The cherubic singer missed his cue to begin crooning his hit single "The Trouble With Girls" during the festivities. That left McCreery miming vocal work after the song had started to play over the loudspeakers.

Perhaps the reigning "Idol" victor isn't cut out for this whole live performing thing.

During this year's World Series, McCreery had to restart the National Anthem after his microphone malfunctioned. He then proceeded to flub the lyrics.

You can see the parade fiasco here: here