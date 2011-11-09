Colombian singer Shakira poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Singer Shakira became the first Colombian artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, joining Latin stars Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera on the famed street.

"I would like to dedicate this to the Latin community in the U.S., a community that restlessly works and dreams and dreams and works everyday to make this a better country," said the singer to fans gathered on the iconic Hollywood Blvd. sidewalk to see the singer unveil her star.

Shakira, 34, rose to fame in Latin America in the 1990s with her album "Pies Descalzos" and singles such as "Donde Estas Corazon" and "Estoy Aqui." Her second official album, "Donde Estan Los Ladrones?" garnered international success with singles such as "No Creo" and the Arab-inspired "Ojos Asi."

The Latin singer then produced an English crossover album, "Laundry Service," following in the footsteps of bilingual artists like Enrique Iglesias and Martin, who also recorded in Spanish and English.

Her single "Whenever, Wherever," topped charts in many European counties and the Spanish version of the single won a Latin Grammy award.

"When I was seven years-old, I came to Los Angeles for the first time and I passed by the Walk of Fame with my mother," reminisced Shakira. "I remember that my mom told me, 'Shaki, one day you are going to have your name on this place.'"

The singer has won two Grammys and was nominated for her collaborations with Beyonce on the single "Beautiful Liar" and Wyclef Jean on "Hips Don't Lie."

Shakira's latest album, "Sale el Sol" is nominated at the upcoming 2011 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on November 10.

