Singer Sinead O'Connor performs with reggae legend Burning Speart at the 5th Annual Jammy Awards in New York, April 26, 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

LOS ANGELES Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, well known for creating controversy and raising eyebrows, has revealed her sexual frustration in a series of blog and Twitter posts, much to the amusement of her followers.

Writing on her own blog site, 44 year-old O'Connor discloses her desire for intimacy in an explicit manner, often referring to fantasies about Irish politicians, U2 musician Adam Clayton and actor Robert Downey, Jr.

"I am in the peak of my sexual prime and way too lovely to be living like a nun. and it's VERY depressing," wrote O'Connor in a blog posted earlier this month.

She has also been sending out messages of a more sexually explicit nature on Twitter, requesting male attention and asking for interested applicants to email her.

The singer, who achieved worldwide success with her 1990 cover of Prince's song "Nothing Compares 2 U," has previously spoken of her romantic relationships with men and women.

O'Connor outed herself as a lesbian in an interview with Curve magazine in 2000, but later retracted the statement and in 2005, told Entertainment Weekly "I'm three-quarters heterosexual, a quarter gay. I lean a bit more toward the hairy blokes."

The singer has four children by four partners and has been married 3 times, most recently to her long-time collaborator Steve Cooney in July 2010.

This is not the first time the singer has behaved out of the ordinary. In 1992, O'Connor famously ripped apart a photograph of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live, for which the producers of the show later issued an apology.

O'Connor is vetting all applications responding to her current personal ads through an assistant, but unemployed suitors need not apply, according to the singer's checklist of desires. She also makes clear that "Women will also be very much considered."

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)