LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 (TheWrap.com) - Snoop Dogg, throwing his weight behind Ron Paul? Politics really does make strange bedfellows -- or at least smoking buddies.

The rapper and marijuana enthusiast appeared to grant his endorsement to GOP candidate Paul on his Facebook page late Monday, posting a picture of Paul with the headline "Smoke Weed Everyday." Snoop Dogg -- born Calvin Broadus -- included the message "Because I said so" with his post.

Broadus -- whose most recent marijuana-related arrest occurred earlier this month, at the Texas border town of Sierra Blanca -- is presumably drawn to Paul due to the libertarian-leaning candidate's stance on drugs. Paul, an advocate of smaller federal government, was a co-sponsor of the States' Rights to Medical Marijuana Act, and supports the Personal Use of Marijuana by Responsible Adults Act of 2008.

It's unclear whether Broadus was aware of Paul's reported history of signing his name to racially-charged newsletters in the 1990s. (Though Paul's name appears on several pamphlets containing racial rhetoric, he told CNN in December that he was unaware of the controversial passages at the time of their publication, stating, "I've never read that stuff. I've never read -- I came -- was probably aware of it 10 years after it was written.)

Though Paul's chances of grabbing up the GOP nomination appear to be distant, the Texas congressman does appear to be developing quite the stable of musician endorsements -- late last year, country singer Kelly Clarkson caught criticism after singing Paul's praises.

"I love Ron Paul. I liked him a lot during the last Republican nomination and no one gave him a chance," Clarkson said in a tweet. "If he wins the nomination for the Republican party in 2012 he's got my vote. Too bad he probably won't."

