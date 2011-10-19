LOS ANGELES Rapper Soulja Boy has claimed he is innocent of drug and weapon charges after being arrested and freed on bail earlier this week in Atlanta, Georgia.

"I'm innocent man. I love you all. I just want you'll to know I'm innocent," the hip-hop singer posted late Tuesday on Twitter after putting up $10,000 in bail money to secure his release, reported news outlet CBS Atlanta.

The 21 year-old rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, three of his bodyguards and a driver each were arrested earlier Tuesday on felony charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday night, the rapper took to Twitter to thank his fans and promote his new documentary biopic "Soulja Boy: The Movie" that was also released on Tuesday.

"I missed 10 interviews today for my new movie! to those companies I'm sorry. you can see I had a lil situation. the show must go on," the rapper tweeted.

Soulja Boy first rose to fame after his online postings of single "Crank That" became a hit.

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)