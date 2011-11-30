LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Sheldon Cooper has a new friend: a giant, imaginary rabbit. Bazinga!

Actually, it's Cooper's alter ego, Emmy-winning "Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons, who'll be cavorting with the faux friend, as the star of a 2012 revival of "Harvey."

Mary Chase won a Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1945 for "Harvey," the story of a man named Elwood P. Dowd, whose family and friends are worried about his tall bunny buddy.

Parsons will play Dowd in the revival, while Jessica Hecht (Ross' nemesis Susan on "Friends") will play his sister and "Murphy Brown" alum Charles Kimbrough will play the head of the sanitarium where Dowd's sister tries to have him committed.

"The Little Dog Laughed" director Scott Ellis will direct "Harvey," which opens in previews on May 18, and has an official opening night scheduled for June 14.

The 1950 "Harvey" movie earned an Oscar nomination for Jimmy Stewart, who also starred in a 1970 Broadway version. The 2012 revival will be Parsons' second trip to Broadway, after he earned positive reviews for his debut last spring in "The Normal Heart."