LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Like any savvy celebrity worth his multimedia platform, Stephen Colbert has a children's book.

"I Am a Pole (And So Can You!)" will be published by Grand Central Publishing on May 8.

The book started as a joke during Colbert's "Colbert Report" interview with bestselling children's author Maurice Sendak last month. But the story, which follows a pole searching for his purpose in life, will become Colbert's second "Colbert Report"-related book release.

His 2007 humor book "I Am America (And So Can You!)" was a New York Times bestseller, and he'll follow up "I Am a Pole" with another adult book, "America Again: Re-Becoming the Greatness We Never Weren't." It will be released in October from Grand Central.

"It's been a lifelong dream of mine to write a children's book," Colbert said in a statement. "I hope the minutes you and your loved ones spend reading it are as fulfilling as the minutes I spent writing it."

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)