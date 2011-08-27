Tommy Hilfiger, Gigi Hadid unveil collection on famed LA beach
LOS ANGELES American designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid presented their latest collaboration - "TOMMYxGIGI" - at a show on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES A photograph appearing to show an emaciated Steve Jobs surfaced on celebrity website TMZ, which said the picture was taken on Friday, two days after he resigned as Apple Inc's CEO.
The photograph on TMZ.com showed Jobs clad in a black knee-length gown, supported by an unidentified man beside a car in a sunny, unknown locale.
Photos of the Silicon Valley legend, who on Wednesday dropped a bombshell on Wall Street and Apple fans when he passed the CEO reins over to right-hand man Tim Cook, have surfaced on various tabloids this year.
The health of the pancreatic cancer survivor has been a constant source of speculation.
TMZ's photo, credited to Pacific Coast News, ignited a firestorm of indignation on Twitter.
"Leave Steve alone @TMZ. You guys are low as you can go. This is what's called 'journalism' these days. Seriously disgusted," brian-tong tweeted.
TMZ declined to comment. Celebrity photo website Pacific Coast News said it had snapped the photograph and then sold it exclusively to TMZ. Apple declined to comment.
(Editing by Gary Hill)
LOS ANGELES American designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid presented their latest collaboration - "TOMMYxGIGI" - at a show on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
NEW YORK Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September.
British actor Tom Hiddleston has opened up about his 2016 summer romance with Taylor Swift, insisting their relationship "was real" but explaining that his much-mocked "I (heart) T.S." tank top was just a joke.