Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveils the latest improvements to the company's Mac software during a news conference at Apple Inc. headquarters in Cupertino, California in this October 20, 2010, file photo. REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - The death of Apple co-founder and tech visionary Steve Jobs on Wednesday prompted an outpouring from public figures across the nation. Everyone from Snoop Dogg to President Barack Obama paid tribute to the man who transformed the computer and entertainment industries, and forever changed the way we consume media.

"Michelle and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Steve Jobs," President Barack Obama said in a statement. "Steve was among the greatest of American innovators -- brave enough to think differently, bold enough to believe he could change the world, and talented enough to do it."

"Melinda and I extend our sincere condolences to Steve Jobs' family & friends," said former rival and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. "For those of us lucky enough to get to work with Steve, it's been an insanely great honor. I will miss Steve immensely."

Google co-founder Sergey Brin: From the earliest days of Google, whenever Larry and I sought inspiration or vision and leadership, we need to look no farther than Cupertino. Steve, your passion for excellence is felt by anyone who has ever touched an Apple product (including the macbook I am writing this on right now). And I have witnessed it in Preston the few times we have met. On behalf of all of us at Google and more broadly in technology, you will be missed very much.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: Steve, thank you for being a mentor and a friend. Thanks for showing that what you build can change the world. I will miss you.

Senator Chris Dodd, CEO and Chairman of the Motion Picture Assn. of America: The genius of Steve Jobs, a man I've known for 40 years, not only brought to life the visual magic and brilliant storytelling of Pixar, but brought the world one of the most innovative and successful platforms to make movies and TV available online at the click of a mouse. He was a pioneer, and helped all of us better understand how technologists and creators can work together to enrich and enliven our shared world. If anyone ever wonders whether one person can make a difference, the answer is Steve Jobs. He will be deeply, deeply missed.

AOL Co-Founder Steve Case: I feel honored to have known Steve Jobs. He was the most innovative entrepreneur of our generation. His legacy will live on for the ages.

California Governor Jerry Brown: Steve Jobs was a great California innovator who demonstrated what an independent and creative mind can accomplish.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper: My first Apple product, the Apple 2E computer. I think that's what it was called.

Rapper Snoop Dogg: RIP Steve Jobs Rest in peace homie.

Comedian and actor Albert Brooks: Had the pleasure of working for him and knowing him. He was our Edison. R.I.P. Steve Jobs.

Slate political writer Dave Weigel: As a cold hearted sarcastic bastard, surprised at how devastating this Jobs news is. Just a huge loss.

Tech columnist turned venture capitalist Michael Arrington: Damn. People like Steve jobs are supposed to live forever

Actor/Director Jon Favreau: We lost a man of true vision today. Condolences to the whole Apple family.

Comedian Jeffrey Ross: Sad day. Apple's Steve Jobs bytes the dust. But the good news is he backed himself up. #roastinpeace

Director Spike Lee: I only met Steve Jobs once, briefly at The Apple Store on 5th Avenue in NY. People VISIONARIES are always called CRAZY in the beginning.