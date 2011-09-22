Singer Stevie Wonder attends the unveiling of the United Nations Mobile Application at the United Nations Headquarters in New York September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - There was some hot Stevie-on-Steve love happening in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Music legend Stevie Wonder turned up at Wonder-Full, an annual celebration of his music at an L.A. nightclub, but he ended up singing the praises of another icon -- Steve Jobs, who resigned his position as CEO of Apple last month.

During a surprise performance by Wonder, he took time out to laud Jobs, who has had numerous health woes in recent years.

"I want you all to give a hand to someone that you know whose health is very bad at this time," Wonder enthused. "His company took the challenge in making his technology accessible to everyone. In the spirit of caring and moving the world forward: Steve Jobs. Because there's nothing on the iPhone or the iPad that you can do that I can't do. As a matter of fact, I can be talking to you, you can be looking at me, and I can be doing whatever I need to do and you don't even know what I'm doing!"